FRIGS vocalist and Orville Peck backing musician Bria Salmena has announced her debut solo album. Big Dog will be out March 28 through Royal Mountain Records in Canada (and Sub Pop Records elsewhere), and the single "Stretch the Struggle" is out now.

A press release describes the album as drawing on krautrock, shoegaze, goth and darkwave influences — a big change from her two Cuntry Covers EPs from a few years back, as well as from the Euro-club music she was making with God's Mom.

Salmena wrote the album with her longtime bandmate Duncan Hay Jennings, also of FRIGS and Orville Peck's band. Producer Graham Walsh (of Holy Fuck) contributed, while U.S. Girls leader Meg Remy helped produce Salmena's vocals. Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth played guitar on the song "See'er."

Get a taste of the sound by checking out the video for "Stretch the Struggle," directed by Gennelle Cruz and David May, below. Also below, see the album tracklist, plus Salmena's 2025 tour schedule. She will play Toronto and Montreal in addition to plenty of US dates this spring. Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 17) at 10 a.m. local time.

Big Dog is available to pre-order here.



Big Dog:

1. Drastic

2. Backs of Birds

3. Closer to You

4. Hammer

5. Radisson

6. Twilight

7. On the Line

8. Stretch the Struggle

9. Rags

10. See'er

11. Peanut

12. Water Memory

Bria Salmena 2025 Tour Dates:

04/02 San Diego, CA - Casbah

04/04 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's

04/05 San Francisco, CA - Make Out Room

04/08 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

04/09 Portland, OR - Swan Dive

04/11 Visilia, CA - Cellar Door

04/12 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

04/25 Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Lounge

04/26 Kingston, NY - Tubby's

04/27 New York, NY - Baby's All Right

04/29 Baltimore, ML - Metro Baltimore

04/30 Richmond, VA - The Camel

05/01 Nashville, TN - The Blue Room

05/02 Cincinnati, OH - Southgate House Revival

05/03 Chicago, IL - Hideout

05/07 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

05/09 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall