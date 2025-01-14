FRIGS vocalist and Orville Peck backing musician Bria Salmena has announced her debut solo album. Big Dog will be out March 28 through Royal Mountain Records in Canada (and Sub Pop Records elsewhere), and the single "Stretch the Struggle" is out now.
A press release describes the album as drawing on krautrock, shoegaze, goth and darkwave influences — a big change from her two Cuntry Covers EPs from a few years back, as well as from the Euro-club music she was making with God's Mom.
Salmena wrote the album with her longtime bandmate Duncan Hay Jennings, also of FRIGS and Orville Peck's band. Producer Graham Walsh (of Holy Fuck) contributed, while U.S. Girls leader Meg Remy helped produce Salmena's vocals. Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth played guitar on the song "See'er."
Get a taste of the sound by checking out the video for "Stretch the Struggle," directed by Gennelle Cruz and David May, below. Also below, see the album tracklist, plus Salmena's 2025 tour schedule. She will play Toronto and Montreal in addition to plenty of US dates this spring. Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 17) at 10 a.m. local time.
Big Dog is available to pre-order here.
Big Dog:
1. Drastic
2. Backs of Birds
3. Closer to You
4. Hammer
5. Radisson
6. Twilight
7. On the Line
8. Stretch the Struggle
9. Rags
10. See'er
11. Peanut
12. Water Memory
Bria Salmena 2025 Tour Dates:
04/02 San Diego, CA - Casbah
04/04 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's
04/05 San Francisco, CA - Make Out Room
04/08 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
04/09 Portland, OR - Swan Dive
04/11 Visilia, CA - Cellar Door
04/12 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
04/25 Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Lounge
04/26 Kingston, NY - Tubby's
04/27 New York, NY - Baby's All Right
04/29 Baltimore, ML - Metro Baltimore
04/30 Richmond, VA - The Camel
05/01 Nashville, TN - The Blue Room
05/02 Cincinnati, OH - Southgate House Revival
05/03 Chicago, IL - Hideout
05/07 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB
05/09 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall