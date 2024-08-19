Reunited pop-punk vets blink-182 have completed the follow-up to their 2023 album ONE MORE TIME...

UPDATE (8/19, 4:19 p.m. ET): The band have now officially announced ONE MORE TIME... PART-2, a deluxe edition of their reunion record featuring eight new songs. It comes out September 6 through Columbia Records and the first single, "All in My Head," will be released on Friday (August 23). Check out the full tracklist below.

On Twitter/X on Sunday (August 18), drummer Travis Barker revealed that their new album, One More Time Part 2, has been fully mixed and mastered and submitted to the label.

This comes about a month after his post on July 22 asking who wanted the album.

ONE MORE TIME... came out in October 2023. It was the band's first album with the classic-era lineup since 2011's Neighborhoods.

ONE MORE TIME... PART-2:

1. Anthem Part 3

2. Dance With Me

3. Fell in Love

4. Terrified

5. One More Time

6. More Than You Know

7. Turn This Off!

8. When We Were Young

9. Edging

10. You Don't Know What You've Got

11. Blink Wave

12. Bad News

13. Hurt (Interlude)

14. Turpentine

15. Fuck Face

16. Other Side

17. Cut Me Off

18. See You

19. Childhood

20. No Fun

21. All in My Head

22. Can't Go Back

23. Every Other Weekend

24. Everyone Everywhere

25. If You Never Left

26. One Night Stand

27. Take Me In

