Tom DeLonge is bored and wants blink-182 to tour this spring "just for the fuck of it."

Following a busy couple years of reunion tours, blink-182's 2025 is currently shaping up to be a quiet one, with a lone show booked at Las Vegas's When We Were Young festival in October. Yesterday, DeLonge gave fans reason to hope their schedule might fill up.

He tagged blink-182 and shared a photo from their tour, writing in the caption, "Should we play some spring break shows just for the fuck of it? We are board [sic] and want to playyyyy - we miss you fuckers."

It's unclear if he's actually asking, or if he's teasing fans with news of a tour that's about to be officially announced. Neither drummer Travis Barker nor bassist Mark Hoppus have responded to DeLonge's call-out — but Hoppus's most recent Instagram post, from January 1, showed him on stage and read "blink-182 forever," so it's safe to say that the reunion is anything but over.