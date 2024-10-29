With a year to learn how to correctly spell its lineup's names, Las Vegas's nostalgic emo festival When We Were Young is returning for its 2025 edition. Next year's headliners will feature Panic! at the Disco and blink-182.

Similarly to the 2024 festival, the co-headliners are billed to perform full-album sets from their discography. P!ATD, comprised of only singer Brendon Urie who called it quits for the band in 2023, will return for "one special night" to play their debut 2005 record A Fever You Can't Sweat Out for its 20th anniversary. blink-182 will be headlining with songs off of Enema of the State, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, their self-titled record and more.

The festival's billing promises to deliver some of the most iconic emo and pop-punk acts with Weezer, Avril Lavigne, the Offspring, All Time Low, Yellowcard, the Story So Far and others set to perform. Simple Plan, the Maine, Mayday Parade and others will also return to the festival.

The lineup has also booked more metal bands for its 2025 edition, including Knocked Loose, Ice Nine Kills and Motionless in White. In addition, the lineup will also tap into classic punk with the Gaslight Anthem and Bad Religion.

The festival will take place on Saturday, October 18, at Las Vegas Festival Grounds (for now). Festival passes will enter presale this Friday (November 1) at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased here.