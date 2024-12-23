Last night Kim Kardashian dropped a surprise cover of the holiday classic "Santa Baby" because what the hell, sure. blink-182's Travis Barker, who's married to Kim's sister Kourtney, produced the track.

The cover is accompanied by an eerie music video directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis, where a dishevelled Kim crawls through a house that is quickly descending into holiday chaos.

At one point in the video, a group of carolers serenade Kim with her own song "Jam (Turn It Up)," her first brush with music in 2011. If things couldn't get any weirder, Macauley Culkin even makes an appearance at the end as Santa who films Kim with a video recorder.

Is this Kim's return to music? Who's to say? But according to Kim, nothing rings in the holiday cheer better than writhing around on the floor while your houseguests box each other in the background.

Watch the music video below.