Portishead's Beth Gibbons made waves in 2024 with her debut solo album Lives Outgrown, which she's now announced she'll be taking on the road across North America as part of her first-ever solo tour. With support from Bill Ryder-Jones, the itinerary includes a single Canadian concert in Toronto this spring.

After a stint at Big Ears Festival, Gibbons will kick off the tour proper on March 29 in Philadelphia, PA. About midway through the run, she'll venture to Canada to perform at Toronto's historic Massey Hall (April 6) ahead of returning stateside, wrapping things up with two weekends of sets at Coachella.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (January 24), following presales getting underway on January 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full schedule of dates below, and check out Exclaim!'s database for more Canadian concert listings.

Beth Gibbons 2025 Tour Dates:

03/27–30 Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival

03/29 Philadelphia, PA - The Met *

03/30 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem *

04/01 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre *

04/04 Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre *

04/06 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall *

04/07 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre *

04/08 Chicago, IL - The Auditorium *

04/10 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre *

04/12 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04/19 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

* with Bill Ryder-Jones