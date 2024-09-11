How's this for a supergroup: Thurston Moore, Courtney Love, My Bloody Valentine's Deb Googe and Portishead's Adrian Utley have come together for a mysterious multimedia project celebrating the legendary Marianne Faithfull.

It's not clear what this project actually entails — at the very least it features covers of Marianne Faithfull songs (not exactly a new idea), but according to an Instagram post by producer Ben Christophers, it also seems to include a film element.

Christophers's post describes the collaborative project as "an amazing experience in the merging of music and film. Don't want to say much more but you'll find out soon enough."

In his post, Christophers also tagged Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard, the filmmaking duo who did the 2014 Nick Cave documentary 20,000 Days on Earth.

This sounds like it could be super cool! Check out the post below.



