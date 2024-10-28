Following surprise-releasing new album >>>> this spring, out-rock Portishead offshoot BEAK> announced the departure of drummer and composer/producer Geoff Barrow — but it sounds like he's got one last North American tour in him for early 2025. The itinerary includes a trio of Canadian concerts in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

The band's final run of dates with Barrow in tow kicks off on March 22 at Montreal's Fairmount Theatre, with support from Litronix. BEAK> will proceed to play the Great Hall in Toronto on March 23 before heading stateside.

They'll return to Canada to wrap up the tour with an April 7 performance at Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre. Tickets go on sale Wednesday (October 30) at 10 a.m. local time, and you can find the full schedule below.

BEAK> 2025 Tour Dates:

03/22 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre *

03/23 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall *

03/26 Kingston, NY - Tubby's *

03/27 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere *

03/29 Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival

04/01 Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon *

04/02 Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon *

04/04 Seattle, WA - Neumos *

04/05 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall *

04/07 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre *



* with Litronix