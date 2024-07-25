BRAT summer continues, as the UK's Mercury Prize has announced the 12 nominees that are up for this year's award.
In addition to Charli XCX's BRAT, the list includes crossover successes from Portishead's Beth Gibbons (Lives Outgrown), the Last Dinner Party (Prelude to Ecstasy) and Nia Archives (Silence Is Loud).
The winner will be announced in September, but for the first time in the Mercury Prize's 32-year history, there won't be a public ceremony.
See the 24 nominees below.
Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows
Barry Can't Swim - When Will We Land?
Berwyn - Who Am I
Cat Burns - Early Twenties
Charli XCX - BRAT
CMAT - Crazymad, for Me
Corto.alto - Bad with Names
English Teacher - This Could Be Texas
Ghetts - On Purpose, with Purpose
Beth Gibbons - Lives Outgrown
The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy
Nia Archives - Silence Is Loud
Meanwhile, Canada's Polaris Music Prize is also gearing up for its 2024 prize. See the short list here. Maybe BRAT should actually be eligible?