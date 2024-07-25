BRAT summer continues, as the UK's Mercury Prize has announced the 12 nominees that are up for this year's award.

In addition to Charli XCX's BRAT, the list includes crossover successes from Portishead's Beth Gibbons (Lives Outgrown), the Last Dinner Party (Prelude to Ecstasy) and Nia Archives (Silence Is Loud).

The winner will be announced in September, but for the first time in the Mercury Prize's 32-year history, there won't be a public ceremony.

See the 24 nominees below.

Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows

Barry Can't Swim - When Will We Land?

Berwyn - Who Am I

Cat Burns - Early Twenties

Charli XCX - BRAT

CMAT - Crazymad, for Me

Corto.alto - Bad with Names

English Teacher - This Could Be Texas

Ghetts - On Purpose, with Purpose

Beth Gibbons - Lives Outgrown

The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy

Nia Archives - Silence Is Loud

Meanwhile, Canada's Polaris Music Prize is also gearing up for its 2024 prize. See the short list here. Maybe BRAT should actually be eligible?