Pitchfork's flagship Chicago festival got the axe this year after the publication's restructuring, but Pitchfork Music Festival CDMX lives on, having just revealed the full lineup for its 2025 edition, which will take place at Mexico City's Estadio Fray Nano and Casa del Lago from May 2 to 4.

Headliners Beth Gibbons and Little Simz will be joined by 19 other acts, including Earl Sweatshirt, Oneohtrix Point Never, Black Country, New Road, Machine Girl, Rejjie Snow, Roc Marciano & the Alchemist and more. The festival will wrap with a free event touting performances by James K and E-NFOQUE by Edgar Mondragón & IMGN.

You can purchase tickets here, and if you're local to Mexico City, head over to Tienda Foro Indie Rocks! for no-fee tickets.

Check out the lineup announcement below.