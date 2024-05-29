beabadoobee Plots Fall North American Tour with Hovvdy

After announcing her new album This Is How Tomorrow Moves earlier this month, beabadoobee will be moving in the tomorrow that is this fall on a North American tour with support from Hovvdy. Her plans include a single Canadian stop in Toronto this September.
Kicking off on September 8 in Philadelphia, PA, the singer-songwriter will spend the month predominantly crossing through the US. Her lone venture into Canada comes in the tour's first half for a concert at Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum on September 15. beabadoobee will wrap things up on September 28 in Los Angeles, CA.
Tickets go on sale to the general public June 6 at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales getting underway this Friday (May 31). Find the full itinerary below.
Beabadoobee 2024 Tour Dates:
09/08 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
09/09 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
09/11 New York, NY - SummerStage in Central Par
09/13 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/15 Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum
09/17 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/18 Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
09/20 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
09/21 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
09/24 Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
09/26 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
09/28 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre