beabadoobee Plots Fall North American Tour with Hovvdy

After announcing her new album This Is How Tomorrow Moves earlier this month, beabadoobee will be moving in the tomorrow that is this fall on a North American tour with support from Hovvdy. Her plans include a single Canadian stop in Toronto this September.

Kicking off on September 8 in Philadelphia, PA, the singer-songwriter will spend the month predominantly crossing through the US. Her lone venture into Canada comes in the tour's first half for a concert at Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum on September 15. beabadoobee will wrap things up on September 28 in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public June 6 at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales getting underway this Friday (May 31). Find the full itinerary below.

Beabadoobee 2024 Tour Dates:

09/08 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

09/09 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

09/11 New York, NY - SummerStage in Central Par

09/13 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/15 Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

09/17 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/18 Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

09/20 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

09/21 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

09/24 Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

09/26 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

09/28 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre