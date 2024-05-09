beabadoobee Announces New Album 'This Is How Tomorrow Moves'

beabadoobee is readying her third album. This Is How Tomorrow Moves is coming on August 16 via Dirty Hit.

The record was produced by Rick Rubin and recorded in his iconic Shangri-La studio. She's led the announcement with the new song "Take a Bite." Watch the music video below.

"I love this album," beabadoobee said via press release. "I feel like it's helped me so much more than anything else has in navigating this new era, this new understanding of where I'm at. I guess it's about becoming a woman."

This Is How Tomorrow Moves follows beabadoobee's and Laufey's Exclaim! Staff Picked collaboration "A Night to Remember" and her 2022 album Beatopia.