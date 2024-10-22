Wistful indie rock duo Hovvdy have announced a 2025 tour in support of their recent self-titled album.
The spring outing runs from March to May, hitting lots of US cities along the way and making two Canadian stops: Montreal on March 17, and Toronto the day after. A presale begins tomorrow (October 23), followed by tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday (October 25).
See the schedule below.
Also below, hear "Jean (Julie's Version)," a stripped-down version of a song from this year's album.
Hovvy 2025 Tour Dates:
03/05 Nashville, TN - The Basement East *
03/06 Birmingham, AL - Saturn *
03/07 Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5 *
03/08 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Back Room *
03/09 Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall *
03/12 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg *
03/13 Washington, DC - The Atlantis *
03/14 Philadelphia, PA - Ukie Club *
03/15 Boston, MA - Middle East Downstairs *
03/17 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB *
03/18 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall *
03/19 Ann Arbor, MI - The Blind Pig *
03/20 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar *
03/21 Indianapolis, IN - Turntable *
03/22 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall *
03/24 Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club *
03/26 Denver, CO - Marquis Theater +
03/29 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile +
03/30 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom +
04/01 San Francisco, CA - The Independent +
04/02 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre +
04/03 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's (Indoor) +
04/04 San Diego, CA - The Casbah +
04/05 Tucson, AZ - Club Congress +
04/08 Dallas, TX - Club Dada +
04/09 Austin, TX - Mohawk (outside) +
04/11 New Orleans, LA - Siberia *
05/13 St. Louis, MO - Duck Room at Blueberry Hill ^
05/14 Kansas City, MO - recordBar ^
05/17 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad ^
05/20 Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head ^
05/21 Tulsa, OK - Mercury Lounge ^
05/22 Memphis, TN - 1884 Lounge ^
* with Video Age
+ with runo plum
^ with Free Range