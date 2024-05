Yes chef! It's finally time for a new season of Christopher Storer's The Bear, as Season 3 of FX's beloved kitchen drama has a premiere date.

The show will premiere on Hulu in the US on June 27. In Canada, it will come to Disney+ on the same day.

Watch the teaser below. Exclaim! named The Bear the best show of the year in both 2022 and 2023, giving Season 2 a perfect 10/10 review. It's already been renewed for a fourth season.