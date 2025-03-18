Celebrity chef, restaurateur and The Bear actor/producer/consultant Matty Matheson has formed a new band with Daniel Romano and Alexisonfire's Wade MacNeil.

Matheson is the lead vocalist for Pig Pen, which also features MacNeil on guitar and additional vocals and Romano on guitar. Romano's brother Ian SKI Romano is on drums, while Tommy Major is on bass, meaning that Pig Pen features the same rhythm section as Daniel Romano's Outfit.

Pig Pen's first-ever show will take place on April 25 at Sneaky Dee's in Toronto. Tickets are available via DICE through Not Dead Yet. They'll be joined on the bill by fellow Toronto hardcore bands Best Wishes and Pluto's Kiss.

UPDATE (3/18, 12 p.m. ET): And just like that, tickets for the show are already sold out.

Pig Pen have shared a teaser video, featuring some of their music. Check it out below.