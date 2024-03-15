'The Bear' Renewed for Season 4, to Be Filmed Back-to-Back with Season 3

After being renewed for a third season last November, excellent FX dramedy The Bear has now also been picked up for a fourth season, which will be filled back-to-back with the third.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news yesterday (March 14), although the publication noted that the network declined their request for comment on the renewal. The move apparently comes in an attempt to keep the Emmy-winning series on its yearly release target.

Filming back-to-back will also allow the cast and creatives to align their schedules with their widespread feature work as a result of The Bear's immense success. Stars like Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bacrach have become high-demand talent, with Edebiri and Moss-Bacrach having recently confirmed roles in Inside Out 2 and Marvel's Fantastic Four, respectively.

Production on Season 3 is currently underway in Chicago. As Vogue reports, it's anticipated to premiere sometime this June, while the following season will likely arrive in 2025. The show's emotionally-charged second season premiered last summer, and earned a rare 10/10 rating from Exclaim! — with a little help from some great musical moments.