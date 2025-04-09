Alice Phoebe Lou Drops Off Tennis Tour

She was scheduled to support the pop duo in Vancouver this August

Photo: Bob Greco

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Apr 9, 2025

South-African singer-songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou was scheduled to support Tennis on the pop duo's upcoming North American tour behind their new album Face Down in the Garden, but has now announced that she will no longer be able to go on the road with them.

"I am so sorry to say that I won't be able to join the incredible Tennis on their upcoming tour anymore," Lou wrote on her Instagram Story today. "I absolutely love their music & highly recommend that you keep your tickets & go to their amazing shows!!"

She added, "I'll be back touring the US in 2026 and hope to see you then," without further explanation as to why she's pulled out of the shows.

alice_phoebe_lou_ig_tennis_tour.png
MusicNewsPop and Rock

Tour Dates

May 27, 2025

August 30, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage