South-African singer-songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou was scheduled to support Tennis on the pop duo's upcoming North American tour behind their new album Face Down in the Garden, but has now announced that she will no longer be able to go on the road with them.

"I am so sorry to say that I won't be able to join the incredible Tennis on their upcoming tour anymore," Lou wrote on her Instagram Story today. "I absolutely love their music & highly recommend that you keep your tickets & go to their amazing shows!!"

She added, "I'll be back touring the US in 2026 and hope to see you then," without further explanation as to why she's pulled out of the shows.