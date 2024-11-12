Season 3 of The Bear didn't live up to the very high standard set by the show's first season, did it? Oh well! Carmy and the gang will be taking another kick at the can in 2025, as Disney has just shared a teaser for the show's upcoming fourth season.

The brief snippet is included in Disney+'s 2025 sizzle reel. Included near the beginning is The Bear, as we see Jeremy Allen White's Carmy catching the train, Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) giving Fak (Matty Matheson) a heartfelt "excellent," and Carmy's mom Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis) advising Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) that, "Sometimes your work family is closer to you than your family-family." Frankly, that doesn't seem like a great way to establish work-life balance, but I guess that's kinda what the whole show is about!

Watch the clip below. Also included are snippets of Andor's Season 2, the new series Alien: Earth, the comeback season of Daredevil, and Glen Powell playing a way-too-old quarterback in something called Chad Powers.