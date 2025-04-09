Season 7 of Black Mirror arrives tomorrow (April 10), and as a nice little surprise, it's been revealed that the iconic episode "San Junipero" is getting a sequel.

Netflix has shared a poster advertising the new season, featuring someone with one of the brain chips featured in Season 3, Episode 4 of the show.

It's not the only episode getting a sequel in the new season — Jesse Plemmons will reprise his role as Robert Daly in a sequel to Season 4's "USS Callister." Rashida Jones, Paul Giamatti, Issa Rae, Awkwafina and more will also join the cast for their first appearance in the dystopian drama.

Since its release in 2016, "San Junipero" has been a staple in queer TV. Ooh baby, do you know what that's worth?