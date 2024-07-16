Remember Barbenheimer? Damn, that was fun! The big cinematic event of 2023 is coming back, as Cineplex has announced plans to bring back both Barbie and Oppenheimer for another theatrical showdown.

Both Barbie and Oppy will hit Canadian theatres again this Friday (July 19). From the looks of things, they will be released quite widely, with showings at various cinemas across the country.

Last year, Barbie and Oppenheimer were both released on July 21. Barbie won the showdown, bringing in $1.446 billion USD at the box office, with Oppenheimer trailing with $976.1 million USD. Oppenheimer triumphed during awards season, however, winning Best Picture at the Oscars.