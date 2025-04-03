More details about Greta Gerwig's take on The Chronicles of Narnia are slowly being unveiled, as it's been revealed that Meryl Streep has an offer to play the Great Lion Aslan in the upcoming film.

As per Deadline, Aslan — who is typically typecast as male and an allegory for Jesus — will be depicted as female in the new adaptation. The publication also confirmed that Streep's deal hasn't made it to the offer stage yet.

It's also been confirmed that the Narnia book Gerwig will be adapting is The Magician's Nephew, which is the sixth book in the C.S. Lewis-written series but comes first chronologically. It tells the story of how Narnia was discovered.

Last month, it was discovered that Charli XCX is in talks to play Jadis, the white witch and villain, who was played by Tilda Swinton in the Narnia films that came out from 2005–2010.

The project is being helmed by Netflix, who announced they'd be developing Narnia further in 2018, and enlisted Gerwig for two films in 2020. It's set to arrive in theatres November 26, 2026, before settling on the streamer.