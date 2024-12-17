When it rains, it pours — shortly after Sony dropped the trailer for Danny Boyle's upcoming 28 Years Later, it's been announced that the original 28 Days Later is finally coming to digital platforms after years of being near-impossible to find. It'll be available for purchase and rental starting this Wednesday, December 18.

Originally released by Fox Searchlight Pictures in 2002, 28 Days Later didn't show up on Disney-owned streaming platforms (Fox was purchased by Disney after the film's release) due to rights issues, and Blu-ray and DVD copies have also proven to be incredibly elusive.

Now, Sony is seemingly responding to the hubbub caused by the 28 Years Later trailer — it wracked up 60 million views in its first 24 hours, as per Deadline — by releasing the film on streaming services. Sony purchased the rights to 28 Days Later earlier this year from producer Andrew MacDonald.

28 Days Later star Cillian Murphy is, of course, returning for this sequel, though that isn't him we see in the trailer. Jodie Comer, ​Aaron Taylor-Johnson ​and Ralph Fiennes will also star in what is planned to be the first instalment of a trilogy helmed by director Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland.