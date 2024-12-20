Aaron Taylor-Johnson
'Nosferatu' Feeds Off of Its Predecessors
Directed by Robert Eggers
PUBLISHED Dec 20, 2024
In singing the praises of F.W. Murnau's 1922 silent odyssey Nosferatu, Roger Ebert described the film as, "in awe of its material. It seems...
'Kraven the Hunter' Is Cravin' to Be Put Out of Its Misery
Directed by J.C. Chandor
PUBLISHED Dec 13, 2024
Sony's Spider-Man Villain Spin-Off Universe (or as Sony likes to call it, "Sony's Spider-Man Universe") has been a disaster, a series of ba...