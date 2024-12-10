The trailer for 28 Years Later — the sequel to 28 Weeks Later, which was the sequel to 28 Days Later — is officially here, and original star Cillian Murphy is back on board (though you wouldn't really know it from the trailer).

Murphy is apparently reprising his 28 Days Later role of Jim, a bike courier who wakes up from a coma to find that London was destroyed by a virus that turned people into fast-moving zombies. Murphy doesn't appear in the trailer (though there is a brief shot of a very emaciated zombie that looks an awful lot like him, just saying) but Aaron Taylor-Johnson is all over the thing.

Johnson stars in the film alongside Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Erin Kellyman and Edvin Ryding. Alex Garland returned to write the film after skipping the second instalment, as did director Danny Boyle.

Fiennes told IndieWire in October that while the plot for 28 Years Later has been kept vague, he's playing a doctor in the film.

"Britain is 28 years into this terrible plague of infected people who are violent, rabid humans with a few pockets of uninfected communities," Fiennes said. "And it centers on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother. He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected. But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good."

That sounds like a plot to me! 28 Years Later premieres June 20 in theatres.

Check out the trailer below.