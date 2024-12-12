This week, it was widely speculated that Cillian Murphy will be making his return to 28 Years Later as an emaciated zombie after the highly anticipated trailer dropped, featuring a zombie that resembled the Academy Award-winning actor. However, it turns out that that assumption was actually incorrect. Sorry, Cillian!

As per The Guardian, it turns out that the zombie in question is actually 28-year-old model Angus Neill, who was talent-spotted by the film's director Danny Boyle after being "struck by [Neill's] distinctive looks."

Murphy is still expected to appear in 28 Years Later. Details on his role have yet to be revealed, but he does have a hand in producing the film. He will star alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Erin Kellyman and Edvin Ryding. Boyle and Alex Garland, who directed and wrote the original 28 Days Later, respectively, will also return after skipping the franchise's second instalment, 28 Weeks Later.

28 Years Later will arrive in theatres June 20.