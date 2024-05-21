Toronto
The Drake Hotel1150 Queen St W, Toronto ON
The Opera House735 Queen St E, Toronto ON
The Baby G1608 Dundas St W, Toronto ON
The Monarch Tavern12 Clinton St, Toronto ON
Fort York250 Fort York Blvd, Toronto ON
Horseshoe Tavern370 Queen St W, Toronto ON
Phoenix Concert Theatre410 Sherbourne St, Toronto ON
The Danforth Music Hall147 Danforth Ave, Toronto ON
The Great Hall1087 Queen Street West, Toronto ON
Lee's Palace529 Bloor St W, Toronto ON
Vancouver
Vogue Theatre918 Granville St, Vancouver, BC
Avant-Garden729 Gore Ave, Vancouver, BC
The Imperial319 Main St, Vancouver BC
The Commodore Ballroom868 Granville St, Vancouver BC
The Rickshaw Theatre254 E Hastings St, Vancouver BC
The Malkin Bowl610 Pipeline Rd, Vancouver BC
The Biltmore Cabaret2755 Prince Edward St, Vancouver BC
The Cobalt917 Main St, Vancouver BC
Calgary
Ironwood Stage & Grill1229 9 Ave SE, Calgary AB
The Palomino Smokehouse109 7 Ave SW, Calgary AB
Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium1415 14 Ave NW, Calgary, AB
Commonwealth Bar & Stage731 10 Ave SW, Calgary
The Palace Theatre219 8 Ave SW, Calgary, AB
Central United Church131 7 Ave SW, Calgary AB
The Gateway Restaurant and Bar1301 16 Avenue NW, Calgary AB
Broken City613 11 Ave SW, Calgary AB
Montreal
Théâtre Fairmount5240 Avenue du Parc, Montreal QC
La Sala Rossa4848 Boulevard St-Laurent, Montreal QC
Bar le Ritz PDB179 Rue Jean-Talon Ouest, Montreal QC
MTelus (formerly Metropolis)59 Rue Sainte-Catherine E, Montreal QC
Casa del Popolo4873 Boulevard St-Laurent, Montreal QC
Théâtre Corona2490 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montreal QC
Rialto Theatre5723 Avenue du Parc, Montreal QC
Club Soda1225 Boul St-Laurent, Montreal, QC
La Vitrola4602 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC
Halifax
Casino Nova Scotia1983 Upper Water Street, Halifax NS
The Seahorse Tavern2037 Gottingen Street, Halifax NS
The Marquee Ballroom2037 Gottingen Street, Halifax NS
Rebecca Cohn Auditorium6101 University Avenue, Halifax NS
Gus' Pub & Grill2605 Agricola St, Halifax NS
The Carleton1685 Argyle St, Halifax, NS
Ottawa
St. Albans Church454 King Edward Ave, Ottawa ON
House of TARG1077 Bank St, Ottawa ON
National Arts Centre1 Elgin Street, Ottawa ON
Cafe Dekcuf / Mavericks221 Rideau St, Ottawa
Bar Robo692 Somerset St W, Ottawa ON
Pressed750 Gladstone Ave, Ottawa ON
Hamilton
This Ain't Hollywood345 James Street North, Hamilton ON
FirstOntario Centre101 York Blvd, Hamilton ON
Club Absinthe38 King William St, Hamilton ON
Doors: Taco Joint & Metal Bar56 Hess St S, Hamilton ON
Mills Hardware95 King St E, Hamilton ON
The Casbah306 King St W, Hamilton, ON
Quebec City
L'Anti Bar & Spectacles251 Rue Dorchester, Quebec City QC
Le D'Auteuil228 Rue Saint-Joseph Est, Quebec City QC
Impérial Bell252 Rue Saint-Joseph Est, Quebec City QC
Salle Multi de Méduse591 Rue Saint-Vallier E, Québec City QC
Le Capitole972 Rue Saint-Jean, Québec City QC
Victoria
Royal Theatre805 Broughton St, Victoria BC
Lucky Bar517 Yates St, Victoria BC
Capital Ballroom (formerly Sugar Nightclub)858 Yates St, Victoria BC
Alix Goolden Performance Hall907 Pandora Ave, Victoria BC
Upstairs Cabaret15 Bastion Square, Victoria BC