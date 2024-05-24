Salle Multi de Méduse
591 Rue Saint-Vallier E, Québec City QC
With nearly three decades of experience hosting high-quality performances, Salle Multi de Méduse is easily one of Quebec City’s best venues. The event space boasts a small but multi-functional 300-person capacity room with a versatile and accessible set up.
The venue has state of the art sound systems, lighting, and video projection, and its interchangeable stage set ups can accommodate various artists’ or concert goer’s accessibility needs. Beyond providing the best possible experience for performers and patrons, owners Recto-Verso (a local multimedia production company), along with the City of Quebec, create opportunities for multi-disciplinary artists through the Première Ovation Arts Multi and Digital Arts Scholarship.
Salle Multi de Méduse caters more towards musicians who perform with particular needs for lighting, video or stage production such as Marswalkers or MAC(DEATH), but they often host a range of regular shows. Performances over the years have included concerts from Born Of Osiris, Dying Fetus, Tyr, Escape The Fate, Aborted, The Wonder Years, Hopsin, Miss May I, Rich Aucoin and more.
The venue also holds the annual Mois Multi festival where multidisciplinary and electronic art delivers a unique experience of the capabilities of today’s technological tools. On top of exhilarating live performances, the festival runs workshops, conferences, exhibitions and more to educate the general public about technological developments that have benefitted artists in recent years.