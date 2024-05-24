With nearly three decades of experience hosting high-quality performances, Salle Multi de Méduse is easily one of Quebec City’s best venues. The event space boasts a small but multi-functional 300-person capacity room with a versatile and accessible set up.

The venue has state of the art sound systems, lighting, and video projection, and its interchangeable stage set ups can accommodate various artists’ or concert goer’s accessibility needs. Beyond providing the best possible experience for performers and patrons, owners Recto-Verso (a local multimedia production company), along with the City of Quebec, create opportunities for multi-disciplinary artists through the Première Ovation Arts Multi and Digital Arts Scholarship.