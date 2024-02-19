Gus' Pub & Grill
2605 Agricola St, Halifax NS
The devoted community around Gus’ Pub and Grill in Halifax is one of the most charming aspects of this tiny venue. Offering a laid back vibe with good tunes and cheap drinks, Gus’ has long been an incubator for the local music scene. Opened by the Georgakakos family since it opened its doors in 1961, the venue quickly became an important space for bands when it began booking live entertainment in 1985.
The beauty of Gus’ is that it’s such an accessible venue for both performers and audience members. Bands don’t have to pay to play or book the venue, and cheap cover always allows for great turnouts. B. A. Johnston has been routinely playing shows at the beloved venue for years, and Gus’ Pub and Grill has also seen performances from Rich Aucoin, Cousins, and Deer Tick in recent history.
Along with music, Gus’ also hosts karaoke nights, trivia nights, Super Bowl parties, comedy and more. The pub proudly serves up food from nearby restaurant Taco Lina’s, which offers a variety of tex-mex delights for when the hunger kicks in.