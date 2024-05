Victoria’s famed Bastion Square is home to the renowned Darcy’s Pub, but just up the stairs you’ll find the fittingly named Upstairs Cabaret . Previously called Harpo’s, the stage is known among the locals as Victoria’s premier nightclub. Fridays and Saturdays are for the dance floor, with DJs playing Top 40 and electronic hits all night, while Thursdays bring live music to Upstairs Cabaret every week.