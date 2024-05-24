Victoria’s famed Bastion Square is home to the renowned Darcy’s Pub, but just up the stairs you’ll find the fittingly named Upstairs Cabaret . Previously called Harpo’s, the stage is known among the locals as Victoria’s premier nightclub. Fridays and Saturdays are for the dance floor, with DJs playing Top 40 and electronic hits all night, while Thursdays bring live music to Upstairs Cabaret every week.

Upstairs Cabaret is situated in Victoria’s iconic Bastion Square. The club is a general admission, standing venue with a VIP section that guests can reserve that includes bottle service, separate security, a personal server, and VIP host. Upstairs Cabaret also keeps a wide selection of local craft beers in rotation.