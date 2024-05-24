Hamilton’s downtown core continues to be a bustling hub for live entertainment. Along the city’s lively King Street East is Mills Hardware, a thriving music venue that pays homage to local entrepreneur Charles Mills’ hardware store that preceded it. Where Hamiltonians used to head for home repair materials, since the early 1900s, is now a roughly 150 capacity concert venue that was awarded the City of Hamilton’s 2015 Urban Design and Architecture Award of Excellence.



Being a mid-sized venue, Mills Hardware has consistently brought in musical acts ranging from emerging artists to established touring groups since its inception. Over the years, this joint has brought famed acts like OMD, NoMeansNo, the Tragically Hip, Joan Jett, and the Ramones.



Aside from concerts, Mills Hardware has also hosted different themed trivia nights, comedy acts, film screenings, theatre and more. Their bar menu has a little something for everybody, including local craft beers, cocktails, and a variety of wines.