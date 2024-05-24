Officially designated a heritage building, Toronto’s historic Danforth Music Hall has existed for over 100 years, representing a part of the city’s past while keeping up with contemporary musical trends. The theatre has hosted both legendary rock stars and more recent stars, from touring indie bands to some of the biggest rappers in the game today.

Over its long life, the hall has hosted renowned artists like Brian Wilson, James Brown and the Clash. More recent performances include acclaimed sets from Pusha T, Jessie Ware, Mogwai and a reunited L7. The venue has also booked a wealth of Canadian talent, including BADBADNOTGOOD, Alvvays and Godspeed You! Black Emperor.

Originally opened as part of the widespread Allen Theatre chain in 1919, the venue functioned as a cinema of one kind or another until 2004, including a stint where it featured a range of Greek films. The 1970s saw the hosting of musical acts begin at the theatre, which continued sporadically until the venue’s closure in the 2000s. It reopened, but shut its doors again in 2010 after landlords failed to pay rent. When it reopened in 2012, new owners updated the venue, allowing it to hold up to 1400 people.