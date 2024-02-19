The 110-year-old Central United Church lends a devotional quality to Calgary concerts. Countless bands have played under the church’s beautiful stained glass windows, with audiences watching from the venue’s wooden pews and balcony seating. The red floors and massive pipe organs add to the grandeur, making for awe-inspiring shows.

The venue is a go-to spot for Calgary festivals, with events such as the Calgary Folk Music Festival and Sled Island using it to host shows. As a result, sounds of all genres have reverberated through the church’s domed chapel. From the crescendo-laden peaks of Godspeed You! Black Emperor to Hundred Waters’s elegant tranquility, the stage is ideal for layered, moody music. But that doesn’t rob sparser music of its impact, as folk acts such as The Weather Station, Amelia Curran and more have played celebrated sets at the church. The venue can hold up to 700 people, making it an ideal spot to catch a mid-sized band when they roll through Calgary.