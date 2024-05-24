L'Anti Bar & Spectacles
251 Rue Dorchester, Quebec City QC
Every diehard rock or metal fan in Quebec City is familiar with L’Anti Bar. The venue is widely renowned for its efforts to support the local music scene and emerging artists with its diversity of shows, as well as for its mosh pits, great sound system and free hot dogs. This is the place that musicians love to book, since audiences consistently show up ready to rock out.
L’Anti hosts bands from many genres, including synth-poppers Rational Youth, folk staples Great Lake Swimmers, songwriter Eamon McGrath, hip-hop crew Onyx, Deerhoof, Silverstein, Ottawa party punks New Swears, Mix Master Mike, Celtic punk-rockers the Mahones and Toronto punks the Flatliners. Many bands say that when it comes to hospitality, L’Anti is the best of the best.
The mid-sized bar has a small stage, scattered seating next to the bar (which stocks an impressive range of Quebec beers), and a sunny patio that is crowded for much of the summer season. The events schedule features occasional Emo Nights, lots of tribute bands and occasional karaoke. Bathrooms are not accessible for individuals with mobility issues.