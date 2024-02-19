Pressed
750 Gladstone Ave, Ottawa ON
Pressed combines two of the great joys in life: great music and great food. Situated in the heart of Ottawa, this is your go-to place for an extensive brunch menu, fair trade coffee, local beers and live music. If you’re looking to have a few drinks, make use of Ottawa’s public transit and take the 14 bus — it will basically get you right to the front door.
Some of the talent to take the stage at Pressed includes Wine Lips, L Con, Girlfriend Material, and Charlotte Cornfield. There’s also regular programming in this cozy venue, such as Bluegrass Mondays and Wax on Wednesdays, which features different genres highlighted on vinyl. There are also plenty of open mic nights, trivia nights, and improv shows that fill up the venue’s events calendar.
One of the best features of Pressed is their extensive and unique menu. Their brunch offerings consist of every version of a waffle you can imagine, while lunch and dinner bring a variety of sandwiches, poutines and more. They also make it easy to mix and match, and offer a little something for everybody.