The Baby G
1608 Dundas St W, Toronto ON
A more intimate venue than its older sister The Garrison, the Baby G can be found further along Dundas West, and has quickly become a capital for the local Toronto post-punk and neo-psychedelia circuit. The space is divided into a front area and back stage room, both furnished with their own bars and both comprised of majority standing room, with a few tables nestled under the front windows that look onto Little Portugal’s main drag. The capacity of its stage room is 170, and similar to the original G, is sparse in decoration — save for a collection of blue and white protozoan-patterned tiles, which have adorned the walls since the space was a butcher shop in the 1980s.
Owner Shaun Bowring opened the venue in September 2016 with the intention of creating a better space for the local indie scene, which the Garrison’s larger size can hamper. Among the venue's early fixtures were Petra Glynt, Peeling, Twist, Beliefs and Vallens, while former Cherry Glazerr member Sasami and Halifax-based slack rockers Nap Eyes have also performed. The Baby G has hosted events for Casual Drones, NXNE and CMW — some of which Exclaim! has helped present.