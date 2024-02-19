The Biltmore Cabaret
2755 Prince Edward St, Vancouver BC
Based in Vancouver’s trendy Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, the Biltmore Cabaret stands as a monument to the city’s history. It was formerly a public house known as the Biltmore Hotel, and was later converted into a venue that hosted legends such as Miles Davis and The Beatles. Over time, the venue slid into obscurity. In 2007, Zak Pashak, owner of Calgary venue Broken City, took over the bar and it has served as a hub for local, national and international acts since. Able to hold 350 people, the Biltmore has become an essential mid-sized venue in Vancouver’s music scene.
Artists who have stopped in at the venue include Angel Olsen, the Afghan Whigs’s Greg Dulli, HEALTH and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. The Biltmore has also hosted comedy acts such as Hari Kondabolu, Tom Segura and the Risk! podcast. While the bar draws a range of American names, smaller local acts and national touring bands have also taken the stage. These include Needles//Pins, Owen Pallett and No Joy, among countless others. Alongside the live bands, the bar holds trivia, dance nights and more.