Last year, Charli XCX's BRAT generator was inescapable, with fans — and even Kamala Harris's official campaign page — using it to render their own messages using the album's distinctive crunchy font and Kermit-green backdrop.

pixelframe.design takes the cover generator concept to the next level, allowing users to change the text and generate their own covers for many iconic albums — including a new series of CanCon generators, created by pixelframe.design in collaboration with Exclaim!

The CanCon album generator features the Weeknd's House of Balloons, Joni Mitchell's Ladies of the Canyon, Sloan's One Chord to Another, Billy Talent's self-titled debut and the Tragically Hip's Day for Night — all of which can now be customized with new front.

Check out some examples below, and have your own fun with the generators here.