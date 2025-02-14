Remix Classic CanCon Albums with This Cover Art Generator

Create your own versions of albums by the Weekend, Billy Talent, Joni Mitchell, the Tragically Hip and Sloan

BY Alex HudsonPublished Feb 14, 2025

Last year, Charli XCX's BRAT generator was inescapable, with fans — and even Kamala Harris's official campaign page — using it to render their own messages using the album's distinctive crunchy font and Kermit-green backdrop.

pixelframe.design takes the cover generator concept to the next level, allowing users to change the text and generate their own covers for many iconic albums — including a new series of CanCon generators, created by pixelframe.design in collaboration with Exclaim!

The CanCon album generator features the Weeknd's House of Balloons, Joni Mitchell's Ladies of the Canyon, Sloan's One Chord to Another, Billy Talent's self-titled debut and the Tragically Hip's Day for Night — all of which can now be customized with new front.

Check out some examples below, and have your own fun with the generators here.

sloan-weezer.png

billy-talent-eilish.png

justin-bieber-joni-mitchell.png

alvvays-tragically-hip.png

MusicFeatures

Tour Dates

June 26, 2025

July 15, 2025

July 19, 2025

July 24, 2025

July 27, 2025

July 28, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage