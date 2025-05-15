Comedy and action dominate this month's streaming options with heavyweights Nathan Fielder, Tina Fey, Conan O'Brien and Gareth Evans leading the charge. While Paul Feig's sequel to a beloved comedy noir falls flat, a new comedian comes through with a touching and hilarious coming-of-age series. The action films don't come exactly come through, but two franchise series elevate the apocalypse and a galaxy far, far away to thrilling heights.

Tune In: Andor, Season 2

(Disney+)



Star Wars lost me post-Rogue One, but Tony Gilroy brought me back with the latest season of Andor. In contextualizing Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) radicalization, Gilroy creates a series that carries with it a poignant and topical story — one that enriches Rogue One and the entire Star Wars franchise as a whole.

Turn Off: Another Simple Favor

(Prime Video)



Not terrible but completely unnecessary, Another Simple Favor retreads a movie that was best left as a stand-alone, pulpy fan favourite. Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick return with great performances and their crackling dynamic, and Capri serves as a gorgeous backdrop — but the noir-ish concept and premise has simply worn out its welcome. While there are a few laughs here and there, Paul Feig doesn't give us enough reason to DJ Khaled this.

Tune In: Conan O'Brien Must Go, Season 2

(Crave)

Conan O'Brien has been a busy man: hosting the Oscars, being honoured with the Mark Twain Prize and bringing us another season of his travel show, Conan O'Brien Must Go. Setting off to Spain, New Zealand and Austria, O'Brien remains his silly self, giving his fans the bits we've come to adore. With Javier Bardem and Taika Waititi (briefly) in tow, Season 2 comes with the laughs, albeit with a little less heart than its predecessor.

Turn Off: The Four Seasons

(Netflix)



An adaptation of Alan Alda's 1981 film, the Tina Fey co-created The Four Seasons matches its source material in its authentic look at middle-aged friendships and marriages, while updated to deal with contemporary relationship issues. Where Alda's version vacillated between serious drama and near-slapstick comedy with varying degrees of success throughout the film, Fey's version stays more on side of drama than comedy. Without enough jokes, the languid drama is stretched thin across eight episodes, when a clear four-episode arc would have benefitted the material greatly.

Turn Off: Havoc

(Netflix)



After the success of The Raid and its sequel, Gareth Evans has a lot to live up to in the action realm; unfortunately, his latest film, Havoc, just doesn't match his self-imposed standard. Tom Hardy as a narcotics detective going up against the local Triad never becomes anything more than style over substance. The set pieces are cool enough, but unlike Evans's previous work, don't add much to the narrative beyond, "That's neat."

Tune In: Overcompensating

(Prime Video)



Created by and starring emerging comedian Benito Skinner, Overcompensating follows Benny (Skinner) as a closeted college freshman determined to maintain his superstar football high school athlete persona. The series introduces Wally Baram as Carmen, Benny's first friend at college, an incredibly charming actor who plays with Skinner beautifully. Steeped in pop music nostalgia, Overcompensating gets to the heart of the insecurities of early adulthood and the ludicrous nature of college life.

Tune In: The Rehearsal, Season 2

(Crave)



If it was at all possible, Nathan Fielder has made Season 2 of his so-cringey-it's-uncomfortably-hilarious series even more audacious and delightfully absurd. Throughout all the nonsense Fielder orchestrates, The Rehearsal crafts a fascinating insight into the human condition. It's the first perfect 10 Exclaim! has awarded to a movie or TV show in well over a year, and it's richly deserved.

Tune In: The Last of Us, Season 2

(Crave)



Season 1 of The Last of Us set up the series as possibly one of the best video game adaptations of all time, and the second season cements this statement without a shadow of a doubt. Expanding the world with nuance and visual richness, Season 2 steps up the game with tremendous action scenes and even better performances from Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, as well as the impressive supporting ensemble.