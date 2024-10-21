Over the weekend, Joni Mitchell played her first Los Angeles show in 28 years at the Hollywood Bowl, during which she dusted off deeper cuts from her catalogue, performed them with a group of top-flight collaborators, and even shared her love of a YG classic.

Keeping in line with her 2022 set at Newport Folk Festival, and last year's headlining performance at Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre, the Canadian songwriting royal was joined by a cast of "Joni Jam" collaborators including Brandi Carlile, Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold, Annie Lennox, Jon Batiste, Allison Russell, Lucius, Marcus Mumford and more during her Saturday night (October 19) concert.

Mitchell's 27-song set included her rendition of Elton John's "I'm Still Standing" — where she was joined by Sir Elton himself — as well as "God Must Be a Boogie Man" with Jacob Collier on keys, and a series of Hejira highlights including "Refuge of the Roads," "Coyote" and that album's title track.

Billboard reports that upon an audience member shouting a Donald Trump diss after Mitchell performed "Dog Eat Dog," she laughed and shared, "'Fuck Donald Trump,' I love that song," in a nod to YG's 2016 single "FDT."

She added, "Fuck Donald Trump. Everybody get out and vote. This is an important one. I wish I could vote — I'm Canadian. I'm one of those lousy immigrants."

Watch fan-shot footage from Mitchell's Saturday Hollywood Bowl performance below.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Mitchell's Hejira demos would be collected for a Record Store Day Black Friday release.