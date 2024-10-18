Former One Direction member Liam Payne died at 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, earlier this week. Tributes began pouring in from fans, collaborators and fellow pop stars — including, of course, his former bandmates — and now Maggie Rogers has joined in remembering Payne, covering One Direction's "Night Changes" last night (October 17) in Boston, MA.

Rogers is currently on an arena tour, and she played Boston's TD Garden last night, where, according to Billboard, she told the crowd that she learned about Payne's death while she was out for dinner with a childhood friend:

We're just about the same age. Any time a public figure, especially a musical peer, slips off, it's really present, and I've been sending a bunch of love to my friends and my band the last couple days… I wanted to just honour anyone who has been touched by [One Direction's] music or those songs.

She then performed a solemn, solo piano version of "Night Changes." Check it out below.