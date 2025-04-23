Above & Beyond are slated to release their first new album in seven years, Bigger Than All of Us, on July 18 via Anjunabeats — and to mark the occasion, they've announced their first North American tour dates in as many years, with scheduled Canadian stops to come in Vancouver and Toronto.

The run of amphitheatre shows kicks off on this side of the border with an August 15 performance at Vancouver's Deer Lake Park. From there, the electronic trio will head stateside for a couple of concerts before returning to Canada to play Toronto's Budweiser Stage on August 29. All remaining appearances will take place in the US, with the tour wrapping up on October 4 in Mountain View, CA.

Tickets go on general sale next Friday (May 2), with various presales beginning April 30 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as more upcoming shows by way of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Above & Beyond 2025 Tour Dates:

08/15 Vancouver, BC - Deer Lake Park

08/16 Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

08/22 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08/29 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

09/05 New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

09/06 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

09/12 Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

09/13 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

09/19 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/20 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

09/27 Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

10/02 San Diego, CA - The Lady Shell at Jacobs Park

10/04 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre