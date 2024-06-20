The Tragically Hip Detail 'Up to Here' Box Set

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Tragically Hip's formation, as well as the 35th anniversary of their debut album, 1989's Up to Here. To commemorate the milestone, the band have detailed an expanded box set reissue of Up to Here and shared the outtake "Get Back Again." It's out November 8 through Universal Music.

The reissue includes a remastered version of the original album plus four previously unreleased songs that didn't make the final tracklist. There's also a live recording of a MuchMusic special called Live at Misty Moon, which appears in both audio and Blu-ray video form. The Blu-ray also includes an Atmos mix of the album and studio outtakes. The set is rounded out by pre-album demos from 1988. All told, the set features four 180 g LPs plus a DVD; a 3CD version will also be available.

The expanded version of Up to Here can be pre-ordered here. See the tracklist below, and also hear "Get Back Again."

Up to Here is the latest in a series of reissues from the band, including box sets for 1991's Road Apples, 1992's Fully Completely and 1998's Phantom Power.

The band are releasing a book, This Is Our Life, on October 1. There will also be a Prime Video docuseries titled No Dress Rehearsal out later this year.



Up to Here Box Set:

LP1 - Up to Here (2024 Remaster):

A1. Blow at High Dough

A2. I'll Believe in You (Or I'll Be Leaving You Tonight)

A3. New Orleans Is Sinking

A4. 38 Years Old

A5. She Didn't Know

B1. Boots or Hearts

B2. Everytime You Go

B3. When the Weight Comes Down

B4. Trickle Down

B5. Another Midnight

B6. Opiated

LP 2+3 - Live at the Misty Moon + Previously Unreleased Studio Tracks:

A1. Crack My Spine Like a Whip (Live at the Misty Moon)

A2. She Didn't Know (Live at the Misty Moon)

A3. Highway Girl (Live at the Misty Moon)

A4. Just as Well (Live at the Misty Moon)

A5. Boots or Hearts (Live at the Misty Moon)

A6. Trickle Down (Live at the Misty Moon)

B1. Get Back Again (Live at the Misty Moon)

B2. Three Pistols (Live at the Misty Moon)

B3. Fight (Live at the Misty Moon)

B4. 38 Years Old (Live at the Misty Moon)

C1. Blow at High Dough (Live at the Misty Moon)

C2. I'll Believe in You (Or I'll Be Leaving You Tonight) (Live at the Misty Moon)

C3. New Orleans Is Sinking (Live at the Misty Moon)

C4. On the Verge (Live at the Misty Moon)

D1. She's Got What It Takes

D2. Get Back Again

D3. Rain, Hearts and Fire

D4. Wait So Long

LP 4 - How We Got Here - The 1988 Demos:

A1. Hailstone Hands of God (1988 Demo)

A2. When the Weight Comes Down (1988 Demo)

A3. I'll Believe in You (Or I'll Be Leaving You Tonight) (1988 Demo)

A4. New Orleans Is Sinking (1988 Demo)

A5. Rain, Hearts and Fire (1988 Demo)

B1. She Didn't Know (1988 Demo)

B2. Blow at High Dough (1988 Demo)

B3. Boots or Hearts (1988 Demo)

B4. Everytime You Go (1988 Demo)

B5. Just Another Midnight (1988 Demo)