If you thought people were running out of ways to honour the Tragically Hip's enduring legacy as "Canada's band," think again! Their influential songbook is now getting the jukebox musical treatment.

In development under the guidance of Come from Away producer Michael Rubinoff, It's a Good Life If You Don't Weaken incorporates the Hip's songs into an original story, the book having been written by Brian Hill — who worked on the Broadway musical The Story of My Life — and Ahmed Moneka, a recent JUNO nominee for Best Global Music Album.

Rubinoff is co-producing alongside David and Hannah Mirvish, with the show expected to debut next year at Hamilton's Theatre Aquarius. There are plans in place to further develop the project at Toronto Metropolitan University's theatre school, and TMU's Creative School Chrysalis will be holding an open casting call on March 9.

"The Tragically Hip are a foundational part of Canadian culture and music," the producers said in a press release. "We are thrilled to support a musical that uses their music to tell a wonderful and uniquely Canadian story."

The band added, "Some of the country's best theatre makers have come together to create a show that honours our music. It's exciting to see our songs interpreted in a new way that will continue to connect audiences, while supporting a compelling story for the theatrical stage."