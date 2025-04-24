Vancouver's Heartache No.2 Records has announced that its Grand Ol' Pearl concert at the Pearl this Sunday (April 27) will now be a benefit show for the North Country Club, the new performance space from local roots label North Country Collective in the 2200 block of East Hastings Street that was devastated by a fire yesterday (April 23) morning.

With performances from Kylie V, Kue Varo and the Only Hopes, Marin Patenaude and Steve Brockley, 100 percent of the proceeds from ticket sales for the event will go toward rebuilding what was lost, with the North Country Club having just had its soft opening weekend days prior. (Heartache No.2 noted that it will not be asking the performers to donate their time).

"The space was a beacon of hope, and a culmination of dreams for many artists in the Vancouver Country Music Community that we love and showcase at The Grand Ol' Pearl," the label wrote in the comments of an Instagram post, sharing a photo of firefighters putting out the blaze. "It is without hesitation that we announce that this Sunday's event will be a fundraiser for our friends."

According to CTV News, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services crews were called to reports of a fire at around 4 a.m. local time. At least two buildings were involved, including one single-storey business and a second, mixed-occupancy building that included both business and residential floors. No injuries were reported, but at least seven people were displaced.

Co-presented by MODO-LIVE and I Am the Eggplant, advance tickets for The Grand Ol' Pearl Presents: A Fundraiser for the North Country Club are on sale for $20.20.