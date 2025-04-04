It's a new month, which means new tour announcements! This week's tour roundup includes former Exclaim! cover stars, a book tour from another former cover star, and a can't-miss joyride with Kesha this summer at Budweiser Stage.

Check out the rest of Exclaim!'s database of Canadian concert listings here and tour announcements here.

Anika Tour Dates:

09/24 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl *

09/29 Toronto, ON - Dance Cave #

09/30 Montreal, QC - Sala Rossa #

* with Lauren Early

# with Avishag Cohen Rodrigues

Architects Tour Dates:

08/14 Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Toronto

08/15 Laval, QC - Place Bell

Aqua Tour Dates:

09/05 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

09/09 Enoch, AB - River Cree Resort & Casino

09/10 Enoch, AB - River Cree Resort & Casino

09/12 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

09/16 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

09/19 Toronto, ON - The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort

09/20 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre

09/22 Moncton, NB - Molson Canadian Centre at Casino

09/24 Pickering, ON - The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort

09/26 Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

09/27 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall

09/28 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square

The Beaches Tour Dates:

07/31 Muskoka, ON - KEE to Bala

Michelle Buteau Tour Dates:

12/04 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Billy Corgan and the Machines of God Tour Dates:

06/11 Muskoka, ON - KEE to Bala

06/12 Toronto, ON - History

06/13 Montreal QC - Beanfield Theatre

Creed Tour Dates:

08/16 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena ^

08/19 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place ^

08/20 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome ^

08/30 Halifax, NS - Garrison Grounds *

^ with Big Wreck and Mammoth WVH

* with Daughtry and Mammoth WVH

The Hives Tour Dates:

09/16 Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

Jenny Hval Tour Dates:

09/10 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

09/15 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

Lady Gaga Tour Dates:

09/10 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

09/11 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

09/13 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

LU KALA Tour Dates:

05/21 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

05/22 Montreal, QC - Sala Rossa

Max Kerman Tour Dates:

04/22 Toronto, ON - Max's High School Auditorium (286 Harbord Street)

04/24 Calgary, AB - Calgary Word Fest (Central Library)

04/25 Winnipeg, MB - McNally Robinson Booksellers

04/27 Hamilton, ON - ODDS Bar (Book Club Sessions)

Kesha with Scissor Sisters and Rose Gray Tour Dates:

07/21 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

The Killers Tour Dates:

06/29 Halifax, NS - Halifax Music Festival

07/29 St. John's, NL - Churchill Park Music Festival

08/01 Montreal, QC - Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

08/03 Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

Mumford & Sons Tour Dates:

06/24 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage &

10/17 Montréal, QC - Centre Bell **

& with Good Neighbours

** with Michael Kiwanuka

The Pogues Tour Dates:

09/10 Toronto, ON - History

09/12 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Sex Pistols Tour Dates:

09/30 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

10/01 Toronto, ON - History

Sparks Tour Dates:

09/17 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/23 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

$uicideboy$ Tour Dates:

08/29 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

09/26 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

09/27 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Vitamin String Quartet Tour Dates:

10/28 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Waaves Tour Dates:

06/28 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl ~*

07/08 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace ^*

07/09 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount ^*

~ with Death Lens

* with Beach Goons

^ with Chokecherry

The Waterboys Tour Dates:

09/10 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

09/11 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

09/20 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Betty Who Tour Dates:

06/10 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre