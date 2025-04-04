It's a new month, which means new tour announcements! This week's tour roundup includes former Exclaim! cover stars, a book tour from another former cover star, and a can't-miss joyride with Kesha this summer at Budweiser Stage.
Anika Tour Dates:
09/24 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl *
09/29 Toronto, ON - Dance Cave #
09/30 Montreal, QC - Sala Rossa #
* with Lauren Early
# with Avishag Cohen Rodrigues
Architects Tour Dates:
08/14 Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Toronto
08/15 Laval, QC - Place Bell
Aqua Tour Dates:
09/05 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre
09/09 Enoch, AB - River Cree Resort & Casino
09/10 Enoch, AB - River Cree Resort & Casino
09/12 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre
09/16 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
09/19 Toronto, ON - The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort
09/20 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre
09/22 Moncton, NB - Molson Canadian Centre at Casino
09/24 Pickering, ON - The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort
09/26 Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
09/27 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall
09/28 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square
The Beaches Tour Dates:
07/31 Muskoka, ON - KEE to Bala
Michelle Buteau Tour Dates:
12/04 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Billy Corgan and the Machines of God Tour Dates:
06/11 Muskoka, ON - KEE to Bala
06/12 Toronto, ON - History
06/13 Montreal QC - Beanfield Theatre
Creed Tour Dates:
08/16 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena ^
08/19 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place ^
08/20 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome ^
08/30 Halifax, NS - Garrison Grounds *
^ with Big Wreck and Mammoth WVH
* with Daughtry and Mammoth WVH
The Hives Tour Dates:
09/16 Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom
Jenny Hval Tour Dates:
09/10 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret
09/15 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall
Lady Gaga Tour Dates:
09/10 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
09/11 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
09/13 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
LU KALA Tour Dates:
05/21 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
05/22 Montreal, QC - Sala Rossa
Max Kerman Tour Dates:
04/22 Toronto, ON - Max's High School Auditorium (286 Harbord Street)
04/24 Calgary, AB - Calgary Word Fest (Central Library)
04/25 Winnipeg, MB - McNally Robinson Booksellers
04/27 Hamilton, ON - ODDS Bar (Book Club Sessions)
Kesha with Scissor Sisters and Rose Gray Tour Dates:
07/21 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
The Killers Tour Dates:
06/29 Halifax, NS - Halifax Music Festival
07/29 St. John's, NL - Churchill Park Music Festival
08/01 Montreal, QC - Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
08/03 Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
Mumford & Sons Tour Dates:
06/24 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage &
10/17 Montréal, QC - Centre Bell **
& with Good Neighbours
** with Michael Kiwanuka
The Pogues Tour Dates:
09/10 Toronto, ON - History
09/12 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Sex Pistols Tour Dates:
09/30 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
10/01 Toronto, ON - History
Sparks Tour Dates:
09/17 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/23 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
$uicideboy$ Tour Dates:
08/29 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
09/26 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
09/27 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Vitamin String Quartet Tour Dates:
10/28 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Waaves Tour Dates:
06/28 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl ~*
07/08 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace ^*
07/09 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount ^*
~ with Death Lens
* with Beach Goons
^ with Chokecherry
The Waterboys Tour Dates:
09/10 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
09/11 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
09/20 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Betty Who Tour Dates:
06/10 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre