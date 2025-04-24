Vancouver Folk Music Festival is back for 2025. This year's festivities will be hosted from July 18 to 20 at ʔəy̓alməxʷ Jericho Beach Park.

The 2025 lineup boasts a vast range of both Canadian and international talent. Elisapie, Blue Moon Marquee, Julian Taylor, Nico Paulo, TEKE::TEKE, Haram, Meredith Moon, Sue Foley, Cris Derksen and many more constitute the homegrown acts playing this year.

Zawose Queens, Les Mamans du Congo x Rrobin, Bab L'Bluz, Kris Drever, Margaret Glaspy, the Heavy Heavy, the Milk Carton Kids and others will come to Canada for the occasion.

"The 2025 festival lineup reflects the diverse communities we serve and the powerful stories that music can tell across cultures and continents," Artistic Director Fiona Black said in a press release. "In a world that sometimes feels like it is being pulled apart, there's comfort in knowing that we'll again be gathering to feel the positive power of music and community, and their ability to change us all for the better."

Early bird tickets are on sale now via Vancouver Folk Music Festival's website, and through their box office. Those hoping to get tickets through the box office can call between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT, or email boxoffice@thefestival.bc.ca.