The Beaches have shared their latest single, a tribute to their rapidly-growing fan base titled "Jocelyn."

The song is more in line with their jangly, new wave-y numbers, rather than the full-blown bangers of the "Blame Brett" mould. The song's roots are in the session for last year's Blame My Ex, when co-writer Lowell kept singing the name "Jocelyn," and the band decided to seek out a fan named Jocelyn to dedicate the song to.

"We wanted to write about the experience of feeling undeserving of all the reverence that was being thrown away after 'Blame My Ex' did so well. All of us in the band are just a bunch of messy girls, and we felt strange about the way that some people were putting us on pedestals," singer Jordan Miller said in a statement. "We kind of wrote it about this brilliant young woman, and about the experience we were going through, feeling uncomfortable and undeserving of Jocelyn's adulation."

Check out a lyric video for the song below, showing the band heading from a pool hall to their headlining show at Toronto's Budweiser Stage. The band's tour dates are below that.

Read their recent Exclaim! cover story interview here.



The Beaches 2024 Tour Dates:

09/20 Kitchener, ON - Fest2Fall

09/21 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall *

09/23 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

09/25 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

09/26 Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

09/27 Richmond, VA - The National

09/28 Ocean City, Maryland - Oceans Calling Festival

09/30 Charlotte, NC - The Underground

10/01 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

10/02 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

10/04 Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

10/05 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/07 St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

10/08 Kansas City, MO - The Truman

10/10 Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

10/12 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

11/15 Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital

11/21 Las Vegas, NV - F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

* with Fletcher