It's a new month, and the first one of the year that is technically not beginning in the depths of winter. The buzz of spring cleaning is in the air, and your playlist is no exception — dust out the cobwebs and give it a much-needed refresh with the week's best new Canadian music.

It's about to be yet another Summer of the Beaches, with the band having teased their forthcoming third album No Hard Feelings by way of new single "Last Girls at the Party." Both the Free Label and Lights also have double-singles out in the world today, so you can rest assured that there's something for every vibe.

This week in album releases, we have EPs from Magi Merlin (A Weird Little Dog) and Melanie Fiona, while Sister Ray and young friend have new full-length records to dive into.

Elsewhere, there's more Febreze-fresh new music from Rich Aucoin, Chinese Medicine, CHXMERAS, Hermitess, Common Holly, Yawn, the Elwins, Alicia Moffet and more.

Get the insides of your ears shinier than Mr. Clean's head with The Eh! List below, presented by Mary Brown's Chicken — all Canadian and proud of it!



