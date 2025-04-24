Canada's leading festival for new music discovery, North by Northeast (NXNE), has revealed the lineup for its celebratory 30th anniversary this summer. Running from June 11 to 15, the Toronto festival will feature shows at multiple venues across the city during its four-day run.

Over 250 acts have been announced for this year's festivities. Among those artists are Acid Sponge Punch, Anna Sofia, Avalon Stone, Bleeker, JULES IS DEAD, King Cruff, Mars Aspen, Martin Kerr, Nylo Carter, Parachute Thieves, Ruby Waters, Talking Violet and more.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now. Check out the festival's programming and full lineup on NXNE's website, and see the announcement below.