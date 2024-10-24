Grab your wine guitars — the Beaches have shared a short documentary about the lead-up to their headlining hometown show at Toronto's Budweiser Stage.

Running just over six minutes, the boy wonder-directed clip features short interviews with the band and their family, as well as footage from their early days performing at small Toronto venues, including their Supermarket residency. All of this culminates in their Bud Stage show, which happened on August 22.

The past Exclaim! cover stars also give a quick nod to Canada's authority on music, film and comedy, proudly showing off our Summer 2024 issue while in the Miller family home. Mom, we made it!

There are also a few Toronto location Easter eggs from the east-turned-west-enders, who apparently like going to City Pool. Check it out below.